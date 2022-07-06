Frontenac Hills Orchard harvested a smaller batch of strawberries this year compared to previous years. An invasive species called thrips infected some of the field before strawberries could fully develop.
The owners of the orchard, Steve and Grace Hickman, still harvested enough strawberries to sell this year despite the challenge that the species imposed.
“Normally we hire a few people to come out and help harvest the strawberries, and this year we didn’t do that at all,” Hickman said.
The thrips attach to the blossoms and suck the juices from the outer layer of plant tissue. The strawberries affected by thrips usually cause bronzing of the fruit and the taste is bitter once the juices are sucked out.
The Hickmans usually don’t spray their crop with insecticides, but that might be their only option to get rid of the thrips for next year.
“We don’t like to spray at all, but we are having trouble with thrips and other invasive insects, they suck the juices out of the flower and then the berry can’t develop and expand, we’re probably going to have to spray for them next year,” Hickman said.
This won’t affect their crop drastically, and it is one of the only ways to tame the issue, control the insects and keep them at a tolerable level.
“When we spray, we aren’t spraying the berry itself either. We spray when it is still just blossoming and that spray wears off before we harvest,” Hickman said.
Usually during strawberry season, which is about two weeks in June, the orchard lets people come and pick their own strawberries.
This year, people were still able to do that despite the issue.
“We explained the problem to those who came out, and they didn’t seem to mind at all,” said Grace Hickman.
After what was harvested, the field was left with many unpicked berries that were affected by the thrip.
“There’s tons of waste out there, I think thousands of pounds of strawberries went to waste this year unfortunately. Usually in the peak of the season we are out selling the strawberries at farmers markets, and we just couldn’t do that this year,” Hickman said.
The thrips have impacted their business drastically this season, and they are hopeful that the infestation will be minimized. Thrips aren’t native to the area but can migrate from the south.
“Thrips are not necessarily known to over winter in the area, but they come over on the south wind, and they ride the air currents,” Hickman said.
The orchard has about half an acre of strawberry field and each year that produces around four or five thousand pounds of strawberries.
This year is the sixth year for the family to grow and sell strawberries and apples. “We didn’t sell the first year we lived here, it was a learning curve for us,” Hickman said
“When we first moved here I didn’t have an intention to have an orchard but because the old orchard was here, I thought I would enjoy this, and I really have enjoyed it,” he continued.
Aside from strawberries, the orchard also grows apples and that season will be the next to harvest. Early September they will start focusing on that.
“We start harvesting in early September and then sales really pick up around the end of September and October. We also sell some pumpkins and eventually we would like to do more cider and some of that,” Steve Hickman said.
They anticipate that their apples will have a good season this year. Apple season is always a busy time for them.
“We have people come from Iowa and really from all over when traveling along the River Road, they stop to pick some apples every year,” Hickman said.
The orchard does some “you-pick” for their apples where people can come to the orchard and pick their own apples. “We hope it continues to grow and it has been doing fairly well and we want to continue growing our varieties,” Hickman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.