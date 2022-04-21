An important update for Lake Pepin and all upper Mississippi residents was announced this week and another reminder that effective legislation can be our strongest lever to turn this news around. The Mississippi River made the list of "America’s Most Endangered Rivers'' this week. The report, out from American Rivers, cites habitat degradation, new sources of water contamination going unchecked and wetlands’ continued draining and loss, along with escalating flood damage as ongoing considerations.
But both LPLA and the authoring organization are quick to point out that hope is not lost. A proposed federal program — championed by a collective of river organizations and Rep. Betty McCollum (MN-04), Friends of the Mississippi and the National Wildlife Federation and Mississippi River Network among many others, LPLA is proud to support a new national program to reverse the Mississippi River’s decline. We encourage all river citizens in calling on Congress to pass the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative (MRRRI) Act authored by Rep. McCollum.
This initiative would fund much-needed, voluntary river restoration projects from the Headwaters to the Gulf. It would help federal, state, tribal and community agencies and organizations improve water quality, restore wildlife habitat and natural systems, reduce aquatic invasive species, and build local resilience to flooding and other natural disasters in and along the Mississippi River. Other vital bodies of water have long benefited from geographically based restoration programs like the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Now it’s the Mississippi River’s turn.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance (LPLA) advocates for upstream sediment reduction and local lake management to improve water quality, habitat, and accessibility in this vital stretch of the Mississippi River.
