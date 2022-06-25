Last year Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which is updating its list of impaired lakes and rivers, added the Lake Pepin tributary, the St. Croix River among 15 lakes and rivers the agency proposes adding to the list because of PFAS, or “forever chemicals.”
At the time the concentrations were considered within the allowed limits despite warning pregnant or nursing parents to avoid eating any fish from the river.
PFAS don’t break down easily and tend to accumulate in the environment, humans and wildlife. PFAS have been linked to negative health impacts including low birth weight, kidney and thyroid problems and some cancers.
Experts agreed at the time that the degree of contamination present and levels of toxicity were just being uncovered. True to form, last week the EPA released four drinking water health advisories for polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the latest action under President Biden’s action plan to deliver clean water and Administrator Regan’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap. EPA also announced that it is inviting states and territories to apply for $1 billion – the first of $5 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant funding – to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants in drinking water, specifically in small or disadvantaged communities.
The updated advisory levels, which are based on new science and consider lifetime exposure, indicate that some negative health effects may occur with concentrations of PFOA or PFOS in water that are near zero and below EPA’s ability to detect at this time.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance (LPLA) advocates for upstream sediment reduction and local lake management to improve water quality, habitat, and accessibility in this vital stretch of the Mississippi River. For more information, including full blog posts, subscribe to our newsletter: www.lakepepinlegacyalliance.org/newsletter
