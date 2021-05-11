What do a poet, an artist and a bookmaker have in common? Put Robert Hedin, Art Kenyon and Carol Inderieden together and they are “Traveling Light.”
Hedin wrote the poems, Kenyon created the illustrations, and Inderieden designed and created the new limited edition book, a hand-bound, hand-printed volume that took form at Goat Back Press in Pepin, Wis.
Although the three Red Wing area residents have creative natures in common, their talents take different forms.
“Poets almost always work in isolation,” Hedin admitted. “The beauty of this was three people coming together to work in collaboration.”
Kenyon agreed. Creating something by working in their individual disciplines toward a shared goal “is what really made the process exciting,” he said.
The words
For this project, the process began with Hedin’s writings. “Traveling Light” consists of 21 poems he wrote since his retirement from the Anderson Center and his 2017 publication, “At the Great Door of Morning: Selected Poems and Translations.” It is his ninth book of poetry.
“Most or all of them deal with the sense of loss and erasure, the dismantling of things,” Hedin said. They are, “generally speaking, about how tenuous our moments are on this earth. …
“The poems are all lyrical in nature, elegies and laments of one sort or the other dealing with loss.”
That may be the tone, Kenyon commented, “but lots of them, right at the end, they’ve got a positive message.”
The images
Kenyon became intimately familiar with the poems in order to do his part as illustrator.
He cited the poem “Monarchs, Viceroys, Swallowtails,” which laments what is happening to butterflies.
“I love this poem. It’s about things disappearing due to climate change,” and the realization that they will not return.
“This poem was the inspiration for my artwork” which is featured – in color ‑ on the cover of the hardcover volume, Kenyon said. As he read it, “two things came to mind – a trail of butterflies going off and a darkening sky.”
To him, the juxtaposition of those elements reflected both the poem and the book’s theme of “Traveling Light.”
“The title goes both ways,” Hedin noted. “I was thinking about how light butterflies are,” but the words also reflect their transcendence.
Kenyon used line drawings for all of the poems. Only the cover became a full-color painting; the other images are black and white illustrations.
“Interpretive artwork is a challenge,” he said. It must “represent but not overtake the poem,” and should not try to represent everything in the lyrics. “The reason for the book is the poems. The artwork supports certain lines in the poems.”
The pages
When he conceived the project, Hedin quickly turned to Inderieden to print the book at Goat Back Press.
A fine press bookmaker, printmaker and artist living in western Wisconsin, she had previously worked on an Anderson Center booklet and a small book of Hedin’s work, “Aphorisms on Poetry.”
Asking Kenyon to do the illustrations “seemed the obvious choice,” Hedin said. They collaborated in 2013 on “Poems, Prose, Poems.” In many ways “Traveling Light” was patterned after that book, he said, though the material is quite different.
From her perspective, Inderieden said, “This project was process-oriented,” and required working closely with the poet and the artist. “The order of the poetry and the presentation were critical,” and required her to “be sensitive to the intention of the artist and the poet. …
“My job as a book designer is to bring it all together in the end. That was primary,” she said.
Inderieden chose Somerset Book Wove paper and Dante typeface. The book is hand-bound and letterpress printed.
That handwork “gives it a personal feeling that commercial books don’t have,” Kenyon said.
Signed copies of “Traveling Light” are available through the Anderson Center. Cost is $40. All proceeds will go to the Anderson Center.
