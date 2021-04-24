Walter Mondale (center) worked in a bipartisan manner to get things done, including after retirement. In a joint press conference in March 11, former Minnesota House Speaker Sviggum, R-Kenyon; Mondale, former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Roger Moe, D, and former U.S. Rep. Tim Penny, D, spoke in support of ending gerrymandering in Minnesota. Namely, take post-census redistricting duties out of the Legislature's hands. File photo