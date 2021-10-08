Heidi Albarado began volunteering with the Pierce County Food Pantry in 2019 to give back to her community. During her free time she further connects with the local area by thrifting, going for drives and visiting art museums.
What is your favorite part of your role as a volunteer?
I love visiting with our clients and working with our volunteers.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
Our crew of volunteers are very hard workers and very caring people. They all enjoy working together. They make my job as pantry coordinator easier and so enjoyable.
What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?
At the Pierce County Food Pantry we provide families with nutritional food products, personal care items and other resources they need with dignity and respect. We take pride in the freshness and quality of our products, and we help anyone who comes to us for assistance.
Does this organization have any events coming up that you would like to highlight?
We love the support we get from our community friends and organizations, but we need continued support of our mission. Our pantry is open Monday and Wednesday, 4-6 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to noon every week. To donate please go tohungerpreventioncouncil.com and click on “give” or call 715-273-2070 to arrange a cash, check or grocery donation.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile.
