Anderson Center for May 2021 residents include:
Sehaj Sethi
Screenwriter
An Indian American screenwriter, Sehaj Sethi graduated from the New York University Graduate Film Program. She currently is developing the television adaptation of the novel “City of Ghosts” for Fox Searchlight TV and Disney+, is a partner on the TV series “Bad Betis,” and is in development on a feature titled “Everything Is Fine.”
Sethi, who will be at Tower View for the full month, is a writer on the CW show “Two Sentence Horror Stories.” She previously wrote for Luma Pictures, focusing on science fiction feature projects, and also also created a horror feature for Paperclip Ltd.
Community service: Sethi will share her background and experience in the entertainment industry with Tower View Alternative High School students.
Clare Shearer
Non-fiction writer
Clare Shearer, a creative non-fiction writer from Moscow, Idaho, will be at the Anderson Center May 1-15. She is a Master of Fine Arts candidate at the University of Idaho. Shearer is revising a book-length essay project that “investigates the politics of girl-bodies and where they belong and the mythologies surrounding them.
Community service: Shearer will lead a writing workshop with Red Wing High School sophomores who are reading “To Kill a Mockingbird” and writing podcasts.
Audrey Waleyko
Non-fiction writer
A non-fiction writer, musician and photographer, Audrey Waleyko from Heber City, Utah, is participating in the Pacific Lutheran University Rainier Writing Workshop Fellowship. During her two weeks she will work on a master’s thesis using lyric imagery to trace her history and upbringing, and will be re-drafting a coming-of-age memoir.
Community service: Waleyko will work with language arts students at Tower View Alternative High School, leading a writing activity designed to help students share their unique backgrounds.
Kim Liao
Non-fiction writer
New York City resident Kim Liao will be at the Anderson Center May 17-30 working on revising a family memoir. “The Lost Story” recounts her search to reconstruct the story of her grandfather, Thomas Liao, a founder and leader of the Taiwanese Independence Movement after WWII. She uncovered suppressed stories of thousands who suffered for criticizing the government.
Community service: Liao will lead a workshop and discuss her research-driven writing with senior composition students at RWHS.
Katherine Van Eddy
Poet
Katherine Van Eddy, who also is a Rainier Writing Workshop fellow, is a poet from Sumner, Wash. She is preparing a presentation on a critical paper she wrote that examines how poets balance narrative and lyric in long poems. During her two weeks she also will work on her thesis manuscript of poems that center on her relationships.
Community service: Van Eddy hopes to lead a nature work and poetry reading or writing activity. Details will be posted on the Anderson Center Facebook page.
