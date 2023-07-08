For 21 years the Red Wing area chapter of Veterans for Peace have hosted a PeaceStock event.
The event ponders various questions in relation to militarism each year. This year’s theme is “Is militarism providing the security we seek?”
“This year we have an interesting theme, we’ve had other PeaceStock events where we have questioned the amount of money spent on militarism, but now we want to ask what exactly are we getting for all the money we are spending,” event organizer and host Bill Habedank said.
The event will feature three speakers, live music and food trucks.
This year’s speakers include: Coleen Rowley, “a former FBI agent and whistleblower over FBI failures before Sept. 11, 2001,” Sami Rasouli “Iraqi-American, lived in Minneapolis… after US invasions he moved back to Iraq, and started Muslim Peacemakers Team,” and Jack Nelson-Pallmeyer, “Professor of Peace Studies at St. Thomas University.”
New this year, the event will have an opportunity for others to share their ideas for five minutes. They are calling it an open-mic.
“People can register at the event to have five minutes to speak about what they think of the topic. That is something new we are doing this year,” Habedank said.
The event is hosted every year by Habedank, he has been the event organizer for its 21 years of existence.
“The first event was in 2003, I’ve been involved in every year. I am the primary organizer right now and have been for quite a number of years,” Habedank said. “Through Veterans for Peace we are the Chapter 115, there is a national organization we are affiliated with.”
The community is invited to join the conversation in Central Park on July 16 at 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
More information is available on the Veterans for Peace website at peacestockvfp.org.
“We’d like to see the community come out and be a part of it,” Habedank said.
