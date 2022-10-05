A new Peace Pole in Levee Park was unveiled over the weekend. The pole is a simple symbol that reminds passersby to live and exist together peacefully.
The pole stands tall near the far end of Levee Park and can be seen from the walking paths through the park.
Bill Habedank coordinated this new addition with the city of Red Wing as another step toward promoting peace in communities.
Habedank is a part of the Veterans for Peace organization in Red Wing and organized the new peace pole to take its place during the annual Peacestock event.
By adding this pole into the community, Habedank hopes it will remind people to coexist peacefully.
“I want to thank the city for expediting the process and the speed in which we got this peace pole erected,” he said.
On the pole wording states “May Peace Be in our Community” and “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in several languages.
“It has two English sayings on it. … it also has wording in Arabic, Ukrainian, Dakota, Norwegian and French,” Habedank said.
Many communities across the country have peace poles installed to instill this reminder in visitors and community members.
“This pole is from peacepole.org and many communities have peace poles similar to this in their parks,” Habedank said.
The history of peace poles dates back decades.
“Peace poles are an iconic symbol, founded in Japan over 50 years ago. Over the decades peace poles have carried the message ‘May Peace Prevail on Earth’ and have been planted by supporters in every region and continent on Earth,” Habedank said.
“It is estimated that there are over 200,000 peace poles in the world and now Red Wing has one,” he continued.
The Levee Park location was chosen because of the constant visitors and residents that walk along the riverfront. The park itself is a peaceful place that many visit on a daily basis.
The pole is a permanent part of Levee Park and will continue to be a symbol and reminder for Red Wing residents and visitors.
