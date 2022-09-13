Old West Main Street from Washington Street to Jefferson Street will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The closure is necessary to complete the final joint sealing on the new concrete pavement.
The closure is anticipated for one day to complete the work. All businesses along Old West Main Street will remain open and accessible by foot traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to stay alert and drive carefully through all work zones
and use alternate routes whenever possible. Questions may be directed to Jay Owens, Red Wing city engineer, at 651-385-3625.
