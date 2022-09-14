Jackson Street from Old West Main Street to Levee Road is scheduled to be closed on Friday, Sept. 16.
The closure is necessary to complete investigative potholing for the planned water main installation underneath the railroad tracks.
The closure is anticipated to last for only one day. A longer closure of Jackson Street from Old West Main Street to Levee Road is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and remain in effect for an unknown amount of time. The city anticipates that the road will be closed until late October in order to construct the new underground utilities and concrete pavement.
Detour signing will be in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.