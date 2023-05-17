After hefty flooding this year, Red Wing Public Works is still working to clean up parks along the river.
Parks were closed on April 17, then they reopened last week on May 12. They were closed for 26 days.
Although the parks are now back open to the public, there is still some clean up that needs to be done, but it isn’t as bad as Public Works thought it would be.
Deputy Director of Buildings and Grounds Patrick Ramaker says they have been working to get the large debris cleared.
“Overall it is not as bad as we had thought. We had a couple big trees in Levee and Colvill, but there are a lot of sticks and debris to clean up,” he said.
This year they didn’t have to reseed some of the grassy parts of the parks like they have in years past after flooding.
“The river did not deposit as much silt as in years past, so we avoided having to reseed the grassy areas which we have done in the past,” Ramaker said.
The river is still at a level that is uncomfortable to really finish all the clean up efforts and placing fixtures back in parks.
With recent rain in Mankato, there are predictions for the river to rise just a little in the coming days.
“We are still cleaning up the flood protection we put up; sand bags, jersey barriers, weights to hold things down. Once these items are removed we will reassess and hopefully the river will be down enough and ground will be solid enough to get amenities back in place,” Ramaker said.
The cleanup after flooding is a group effort by many Public Works teams.
“Cleanup is always a combined effort between guys on the ground and using the proper equipment,” Ramaker said. “Our guys did an amazing job, and we are glad to have the public back in the parks.”
