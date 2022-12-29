Red Wing is full of outdoor activities all year long, the winter months present unique opportunities for residents to get out and experience the beauty of Red Wing – even in the cold.
After large snow accumulations over the past two weeks, it is a great time for the community to take advantage of winter activities available in Red Wing.
Red Wing parks and trails have many accommodations for winter activities like cross-country skiing, snow shoeing, winter hiking and ice skating.
Frontenac State Park, Memorial Park and Mississippi National Golf Links all have groomed trails for cross-country skiing.
Mississippi National Golf Links groomed ski trails on the front nine holes and the trails are lighted in the morning and in the evening.
According to the city of Red Wing Website, “The Great Minnesota Ski Pass is required for users age 16 and older and may be purchased online, by phone (888-665-4236) or in person at the Ranger Station at Frontenac State Park.”
Red Wing Community Recreation provides information on equipment rentals for various outdoor winter activities like cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
“Information about ski equipment rental, both classical and skate, is available through Community Recreation at 651-385-4565,” Friends of the Bluffs stated.
Frontenac State Park has designated trails for snowshoeing and winter hiking, and there are limited options for winter camping.
Maps for the open trails and campsites are available on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.
Each Red Wing park with winter hiking and cross-country skiing access has specific trails for each activity.
“If you snowshoe or hike by the groomed ski trails in Memorial Park or at Mississippi National Golf Links, please stay to the left of the groomed ski trails and stay in that lane while using them. Please keep dogs off the groomed ski trails,” Friends of the Bluffs stated.
Red Wing has various outdoor skating rinks with warming houses open throughout the winter months pending on weather conditions.
According to Red Wing Community Recreation, “The warming house will be closed when the temperature is below -10 degrees or -20 degrees wind-chill. Warming houses may also close at the discretion of the supervisor due to low attendance or poor rink conditions.”
Through February, the warming house hours are Monday through Friday, 4-8 p.m. and on the weekends from 1-8 p.m.
Red Wing Community Recreation often posts updates about hours and closures on their Facebook page.
Welch Village Ski and Snowboarding Area is another place to enjoy the fresh snow. The ski facility has options for season passes and day passes.
They provide rentals on their website for equipment. There is information about their hours and available lessons.
“For anyone interested in skiing or snowboarding, we would like to remind customers that all lift tickets and rentals must be purchased online, in advance, this season,” Tony Seyffer from Welch Village said.
