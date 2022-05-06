Longtime resident and paramedic in Cannon Falls became one of the most decorated paramedics in the state of Minnesota on May 3.
Brenda Voshalike is a familiar face around Cannon Falls, after 44 years of service with the Cannon Falls Ambulance service. She recently received the Star of Life award and was recognized for her hard work and dedication to saving lives.
Friend and co-worker, Jeromy Mouw, took the recent trip to Washington, D.C., with Voshalike to receive the award.
“I’m honored that I was able to go with Brenda to receive the award she was nominated for, this award makes her the most decorated paramedic in Minnesota,” Mouw said.
Voshalike has been recognized with several other awards including the Minnesota State Paramedic of the year, the National Paramedic of the year, two stork pinks and numerous American Heart Saver recognitions.
Stork pins are given when a first responder or paramedic helps with the labor of a child outside of a hospital. American Heart Saver awards are for resuscitation after a cardiac arrest episode.
The Star of Life award is another prestigious award to add to the list. After being nominated by the current ambulance director, Tim Malchow, she went on to be chosen among several other paramedics to receive the national recognition.
“It was a team effort to nominate her and ultimately it was an easy decision because of her hard work and determination, she has done so much for the community and it’s great for her to be recognized at a national level,” Malchow said.
To make the recognition even better, Voshalike received this award on her birthday.
“It was pretty amazing to receive this recognition, it really took me by surprise to be nominated and to be able to receive the award on my birthday was just so memorable,” Voshalike said.
The Star of Life award is an award that paramedics and first responders are nominated for, the nominations are reviewed. The qualifications for receiving this award include being a member of the American Ambulance Association and having distinguished duties in service.
Voshalike started as a dispatcher in Cannon Falls and eventually became an EMT and paramedic. She has helped many in the community become EMTs as well. She has served Cannon Falls as a dispatcher, police reserve officer, emergency medical technician, paramedic and educator.
“She has helped with a lot of education and training for many other paramedics and EMTS alongside her work as a paramedic in Cannon Falls,” Mouw said.
As an educator and active service paramedic, she puts in around 3,000 hours per year. Mouw said, “She has always lived in Cannon Falls, she rarely takes vacations, she really loves what she does and is passionate about helping the community.”
Voshalike is continuing her service in Cannon Falls and is proud to be a part of her community, and she is grateful for the many people who made this possible for her.
She said, “I just want to say how grateful I am to everybody in the community who made this possible for me. I know it took a lot of people who generously donated to make this happen and I’m just so grateful to everybody who cared so much to make this possible for me.”
