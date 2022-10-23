Holiday season is always filled with fun events. This year the Parade of Lights is back, and the committee is looking for participants.
The event started last year after Angie Hauschildt was inspired by a similar event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She wanted to bring a similar event to Red Wing, and in the first year of the event it proved successful.
“I have always loved going to look at the Christmas decorations during the holidays, usually on Christmas Eve we would pile into my parents' car and around town to see the lights,” she said. “I wanted to bring something like this Red Wing, and that’s how this started. I started organizing, and I sent out a Facebook post asking if anyone wanted to help out.”
The Parade of Lights is a monthlong event that showcases decorated homes and businesses in the Red Wing area. Starting Nov. 25, people can drive through Red Wing and vote on their favorite decorations.
The last day to vote will be on New Year’s Eve.
“Anyone in Red Wing has the chance to participate by decorating their homes and then we have a committee that will judge the homes and businesses,” Hauschildt said.
This year there are four categories to be judged by six judges.
The categories are: best use of lights, most entertaining, most creative and judge’s choice. Then there is an additional category judged by the public for the people’s choice award.
“We are currently looking for people to participate and right now we have a few signed up but we have a goal of at least 20 homes for this year,” she said.
Last year there were 14 participants, 12 homes and three businesses that all decorated and entered the competition. At the end of the event, cash prizes are awarded to the winners.
“We will have maps out soon once registration closes, the maps will be available at the businesses around town and online on our social media pages,” Hauschildt said.
The deadline to enter in the Parade of Lights is Nov. 13. To enter, there is a form on the Parade of Lights social media pages. It is completely free to enter and winners will receive cash prizes.
“It is completely free to register, we have some business sponsors that help us with the event and that money goes toward the advertising and the maps that we make for this,” Hauschildt said.
For questions about the event or for more information on how to sign up, Hauschildt can be reached at redwingparadeoflights@gmail.com.
