During a year of no travel and mostly staying home, the pandemic caused many issues for the norms that society was used to.
The pandemic affected businesses, schools and mental health for many. It also impacted the way we drive and the number of car crashes that are happening now two years later.
As you drive along highways and are behind a MnDOT vehicle, you might notice a sticker that says “Toward Zero Deaths” and wonder what it means.
The Toward Zero Deaths program in Minnesota was created in 2003 when there was an increase in traffic fatalities. The “zero deaths” idea was taken from Sweden in 1997, they currently have a “Vision Zero” idea similar to this program in the United States.
The program has evolved to several states and are working toward zero deaths as their objective in safety plans for different regions.
Goodhue County has a designated coordinator and law enforcement coordinator that focuses on the mission put forth by Toward Zero Deaths.
Jessica Seide is the Goodhue County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads coordinator. She presents updates and statistics to the Red Wing City Council each year.
“Our vision is simple, to prevent fatalities and serious injuries on Minnesota's roads to get to zero deaths,” she said.
Following the pandemic there have been some shifts in the amount of serious injuries and fatalities occurring due to changes in driving behavior in the post-pandemic world.
“When TZD began in 2003 we began to see an increase in traffic related fatalities, 655 people died on our roads in 2003 alone. In 2019 that number was 364, which is a 44% decrease,” Seide said. “Preliminary numbers show that we saw 488 deaths last year so we are definitely going in the wrong direction.”
According to the Toward Zero Deaths website, the leading causes of traffic deaths and severe injuries in this region include alcohol use, lack of seat belt wearing and aggressive driving.
The changes in driving habits during the pandemic was something multiple states saw in their statistics this year.
“In 2020 we had a historic drop in vehicle miles traveled. Overall crashes were down and yet the severity of crashes was up and Minnesota was not alone in seeing that increase,” Seide said.
The Toward Zero Deaths program also has enforcement coordinators in cities across the state.
“Of course in early 2020 traffic was really down, most people were staying home and not taking to the roads. Now I’d say it has returned to what the roads looked like prior to COVID,” Red Wing Police Department TZD Enforcement Coordinator Officer Erich Bettich said.
“I wouldn’t say that Red Wing saw the severity of the crash rate up necessarily… crashes are mostly related to distracted driving, cell phone violations are extremely prevalent, disregard for speed and signage,” he continued.
With fatalities up across the state, there are increases in statistical changes that are unusual from year to year.
“2021 saw a shocking 162 speed-related deaths, this is a 33% increase from last year and a 116% increase from 2019. Speed was a factor in at least one third of fatal crashes in 2021,” Seide said.
“The 26% increase in fatalities from 2020 to 2021 is the highest percentage increase from one year to the next since 1943 to 1944 and the number of traffic fatalities were the highest they have been in more than 10 years,” she continued.
Speed is a large contributing factor to fatalities that occur from crashes.
The increase in fatalities is a part of a culture shift that has happened during the pandemic.
“When it comes to traffic safety culture seems to be accepting that driving just happens to be something that we happen to be doing. So when our traffic safety culture changes, people will understand the importance of safety over convenience,” Seide said.
The regional and state Toward Zero Deaths programs have put forth goals for 2025 in decreased statistics of fatal crashes.
They are hoping to see 225 or fewer traffic-related deaths and 980 or fewer traffic-related serious injuries.
To create a culture for which traffic fatalities and serious injuries are no longer acceptable through the integrated application of education, engineering, enforcement and emergency medical and trauma services. These efforts will be driven by data, best practices and research.
