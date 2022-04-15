The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns created challenges for restaurants to overcome. Local Red Wing restaurants found new ways to reach the community and support their employees during lockdowns.
Many of the changes that helped the restaurants survive the pandemic have been incorporated into their ongoing business model.
Kelly’s Tap House Bar and Grill began offering a deli-style shop for takeout meals. They added an addition to where their outdoor patio normally would be.
The addition added walls, carpet and heating. The new area provided for more social distancing as well as their deli counter and to-go ordering space. The restaurant owners needed to work with city building officials to make this happen.
Kelly’s Rick Anderson, part of the family-owned management, said, “The city granted us permission to put sides up and windows in it and then carpet with heat and that is how we were able to social distance.”
Anderson added, “When it was lockdown we set up a sub counter in here and then we had a deli in here and a few display cases, everything we sell here is made from scratch, so we just made all of that available to customers.”
Aside from the deli and an assembly-line style ordering model, Kelly’s started using online ordering, curbside pickup and continued social distancing inside the restaurant. Now that most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, Kelly’s continues to offer some of these services.
Curbside pickup and online ordering have stayed as part of the company’s operations as well. Adding these services has been beneficial to the restaurant and allows them to appeal to more customers.
“We still use curbside and online ordering,” Anderson said. “We have found that a lot of people really like being able to use that, and it helps us to appeal to people who both want to come in and dine in as well as people who still prefer takeout.”
The challenges that restaurants faced during the lockdowns hurt the business and their workers at the time. It was difficult for the employees to work enough hours at the beginning of the pandemic, but once they became more acclimated to the changes, business picked up again.
“Something that really helped during the lockdown was, a lot of local businesses would order meals for their employees to-go and that helped us out a bit, too,” Anderson said.
In downtown, local coffeehouse Mandy’s found themselves forced to make changes because of the pandemic. At the beginning of the first lockdown, Mandy’s completely closed for five weeks, reopening in April.
The only sales made were coffee bean sales during those weeks.
“To keep connections during the time we were closed, I would just do some coffee bean sales,” owner Mandy Cardinal said. “People would come pick them up curbside style, but that’s all we were able to do.”
The coffee shop reopened in April 2020 and made changes to how they served customers. They began offering curbside and to-go orders.
“I had planned to get online ordering set up prior to the pandemic, so that was the last push to actually get it going, and we still offer that now,” Cardinal said.
After being closed for five weeks and reopening with only to-go options, the restaurant made some changes to their menus. Mandy’s consolidated their menu items in order to reduce waste and curb product shortages.
“We made our soup sizes larger so that they made sense for to-go, and we just consolidated a lot of our menu items, and we have tended to keep it that way after restrictions and mandates were lifted,” Cardinal said.
Once dine-in was allowed, Mandy’s continued to social distance in their cafe space, but business picked up quickly.
“Even though it was still kind of the height of the pandemic there would be times when the cafe was completely full,” Cardinal said. “There were times that it was busier than it was pre-pandemic because people were looking for things to do.”
