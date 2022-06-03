Red Wing resident Pam Altendorf is running in the upcoming election for House of Representatives in District 20A with the slogan, “less government, more freedom.”
Altendorf and her family moved to Red Wing in 2005 and have lived in the rural area of the community since. She has always lived in a rural community, she said.
Before moving to Red Wing, Altendorf grew up in Le Sueur on a farm with her five siblings.
“I grew up on a farm and in our family there were six kids and I think my background with that and my personality and the work ethic I have stems from then and that farm life experience,” she said
Altendorf never planned to be running for a public office, she wanted to join the race to advocate for people in the community.
“This is not something that I had planned on doing this year but when I was made aware of this open seat I just knew it was something I needed to do,” she said. “Like many people right now I was frustrated with the climate we are living in right now and this was a patriotic obligation for me.”
As a stay-at-home mother of five children for many years, Altendorf speaks about the struggles their family faced being a one-income household. This pushed Altendorf to open her own business in direct sales.
“My husband and I made the decision for me to stay home with our kids so we have five kids and staying home with them was very important to us, but financially it was a struggle, and so I can relate to people who struggle financially,” she said.
Altendorf prides herself on her work ethic, and she is determined to bring that work ethic into the representative seat.
“In 2008 I started working with Norwex in direct sales and I grew a large and successful business that stretches across the United States and I’m recognized as one of the top leaders in the company,” she said.
She continued, “I’m a self starter, and I’m someone that works hard and I think for people in this district they can see that I’m bringing that work ethic.”
Her main focus throughout her campaign has been personal and medical freedoms, election integrity and employment.
“We are at a point where the government is too big, and it is overreaching and the government is so involved with regulations and it stifles the businesses opportunities for growth so we have to support our businesses locally and reduce our government to promote more productivity,” she said.
One of her goals is to reduce big government.
“What I hear from people in our communities is they want medical freedoms and to say it simply, people want to be left alone and be allowed to be good citizens and work hard and make a living and not have that government overreach,” she said.
Although she does not have any background in politics, she has been involved with staying informed on local government.
She said, “Over the last year and a half I have been very involved with attending school board meetings, and I’ve been working with a group on election integrity issues, and our goal is education, if we provide more education to the public then people are empowered to do more.”
