Ozone pollution and smoke from northern wildfires have caused some challenges for Minnesotans this summer.
Red Wing hasn’t escaped the air quality alerts that have been issued over the past few weeks.
Last week, smoke hung in the air across southern and central Minnesota, it became a bigger issue for communities when they updated the air quality to “unhealthy for all” rather than just for sensitive groups.
This week the air quality issues came largely from ground level ozone pollution.
“Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across central and southern Minnesota,” the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency stated. “Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants-Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides- to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone.”
The pollutants were transported by winds from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
As the air quality index shifts from “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy for all” it is important to take precautions.
Some people may be more likely to be affected by the air quality when ozone pollution is at an unhealthy level.
People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, and emphysema.
Children and teenagers.
People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.
Some healthy people who are more sensitive to ozone even though they have none of the risk factors. There may be a genetic base for this increased sensitivity.
“Unhealthy ozone levels can aggravate lung diseases like asthma, emphysema, and COPD.
When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like difficulty breathing deeply, shortness of breath, throat soreness, wheezing, coughing, or unusual fatigue,” the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said. “If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, use your inhalers as directed and contact your health care provider.”
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency advises people to limit activity outside during the air quality alerts.
For those who have a history of respiratory issues, it is even more important to take those same precautions into account.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s forecast, the air quality may continue to be moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups over the next several days.
For more information about the current air quality and to follow along with the alerts, visit pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality.
