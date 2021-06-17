Sara Kern and Kris Kvols have much in common, including a strong work ethic and a need to pursue careers helping other people.
Kern and Kvols, the incoming and outgoing executive directors of HOPE Coalition, both were college students when they realized that it would not be the easiest path to follow, but working to help others was the only career path that would bring them satisfaction.
The two women are sharing the director’s role during a three-month “crossover” period that will end July 1. Together they are preparing the organization to pursue its mission fully in a post-pandemic world.
Services never wavered, but because of COVID-19, HOPE had to limit in-person outreach this past year, especially in outlying communities. The coalition serves all of Goodhue and Wabasha counties and eastern Pierce County.
“I am so excited for the day we can open our doors fully and have clients come to us as they need,” Kern said.
“We will continue our work of supporting survivors of abuse as well as those facing financial crisis, but I am also excited to expand our equity work in the community.”
The first steps
Kvols, who has been working in advocacy for 26 years, is exploring other interests (see related story).
Her career path was set after she took the class Psychology of Violence Against Women at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. Inspired by her parents, Extension educators who spent their lives helping people, Kvols realized “I wanted to help people.”
She worked with various groups that focused on family violence, then became director of a sexual assault agency serving Goodhue and Wabasha counties. She has been HOPE’s executive director since March of 2010.
The coalition’s board hired Kern as associate director in July 2019 with the intention of “upskilling” her to succeed Kvols.
Kern already had six years of leadership experience plus more than 15 years working with mental illness, sexual assault, trauma and homelessness.
That’s a solid record, considering she was an engineering student when she started college at the University of Idaho. Math wasn’t her only skill, Kern said. “I really enjoyed listening to people, helping people,” so she also took classes in sociology and psychology.
“I took a Sociology of Gender class,” she said, and assisted with the class for three more sessions. At that same time, the local victim service agency was recruiting student volunteers for their crisis line.
That’s when she started training in sexual assault and domestic violence,
“I always was very aware of oppression in our systems. I see myself as someone who wants to fight oppression.”
She explained, “Our country and our culture have many systems in place that perpetuate oppression against racial minorities, women, people in poverty” and people coping with gender identity issues.
“Working to lift up and provide power to those who need it – that’s my career path.”
Kern also was influenced by her experiences during her gap year between college and graduate school. She made an impulse-driven decision to go abroad for a year, and ended up teaching English in Korea.
“My experience being a minority in a very homogenous place provided me with insight and understanding that I never could have understood through learning or hearing other people’s stories,” she said.
Kern also has been preparing for her new role by continuing her education. She is now licensed as a Marriage and Family Therapist and has taken training in leadership and strategic planning.
She moved to Red Wing with her family when her husband, Busin Kim, a flight attendant with Delta Airlines, was stationed in Minneapolis.
Connected community
HOPE Coalition was exactly the advocacy center she sought for the next stage of her career. In addition to domestic violence and sexual assault services, it also addresses child abuse, homelessness and basic needs of local residents.
A strong believer in open communication, strength-based models and teamwork, Kern gets the most satisfaction “when systems work well together. When advocacy, law enforcement, schools, medical systems and social services work together, amazing things can happen. …
“The hardest thing is when you know someone needs something and it’s not within our realm to provide it.”
Community involvement is critical, she added. “Advocacy is when a person stands alongside someone who has a need and helps them navigate the path to get those needs met. Building relationships with community partners only better serves the people we help.”
It’s not possible to pick one critical area that needs attention, Kern said. “We meet people, find out what their need is and help them. There is no cookie cutter solution that advocates can use.” Her bywords are “Patience and flexibility.”
That being said, the Goodhue-Wabasha-Pierce County area has the same problems facing many communities: homelessness, poverty/access to resources, a “rape culture” mindset that allows gender-based violence and victim blaming, and mental health services.
Both directors are pleased with the direction HOPE Coalition is heading.
“I could not leave HOPE Coalition in better hands. I am eager to see Sara take the agency to the next level,” Kvols said.
“I am incredibly excited to take the helm,” Kern said. “HOPE has deep roots serving those in our community who have been victimized and are at their most vulnerable.
“Our team will continue the important work of ‘Empowering lives through HOPE’,” and I feel fortunate to be involved in an organization that cares deeply about its community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.