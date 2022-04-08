RED WING– Most of the members of the men’s community volleyball team aren’t as spry as they were 40 years ago. Before the weekly hour of play, the older guys pull on knee and wrist braces, lace up their shoes and get out on the court.
“Our motto here is not to get hurt,” said Red Wing Mayor Mike Wilson as he walked onto the court for the first game.
According to the YMCA, the men’s volleyball league in Red Wing has been around for more than 75 years, longer than the building the men currently play in.
On Thursday, March 31, 11 guys gathered to play. It looked like a volleyball game, but as it went on, it was clear that this group was not the stereotypical competitive players.
During the league’s peak in the late 1960s and ‘70s, there were 30 teams. Now, there are two. When an uneven number of players show up, the teams shuffle to ensure a fair game.
Once, the older guys played the younger players. The result of that game is a close-held secret.
On Thursday, a large, off-white curtain was pulled to divide the gym in half. The smaller space and relaxed atmosphere made it feel like a pickup game.
While playing, older teammates could be heard coaching the younger players. When a bad pass was made, both teams laughed. Once or twice, a foot was used instead of a hand to save a pass.
More than once, the teams argued over whose serve it was. But, instead of the normal “it’s our serve,” the ongoing cry was, “No, it’s yours! No, it’s your serve!” Clearly there were a few Minnesotans in the building.
At the beginning of the season, the men who signed up to play were divided into two teams of relatively equal talent.
When watching, it becomes clear that there is a difference between the youngsters and elders of the league. While the younger men are able to dive, spike and sprint from one side of the gym to the other, the older group has the skill that is clearly a result of playing the game and playing together for numerous decades.
The season ends in March or early April, depending on when it’s nice enough to go golfing in the evening. Some of the team members are trying to decide if they will play again next year. For the past few years, the longtime members of the league have called each other and asked if they want to play again. So far, the answer has been yes.
After playing for an hour on Thursday, with a couple water fountain breaks and a pause to retrieve a ball that landed on the second-floor track that loops around the gym, some of the guys went out for pizza and beer. Chances are, even if they don’t play again next year, the group of Red Wing elders can be found sharing a meal and laughing about their decades of volleyball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.