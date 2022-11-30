This year Downtown Main Street has created an ornament to honor the legacy of Josephson’s.
As a part of the Holiday Stroll activities, this year’s commemorative ornament depicts the Josephson’s storefront.
“We thought it would be important to remember the beloved Josephson's store with this year's limited edition ornament,” Downtown Main Street said in its announcement.
Former owner of Joesphson’s, Tom Withers, was grateful for the nod to the legacy he was a part of.
Josephson’s has a long history in Red Wing.
Alfred Josephson opened the store in 1878 and family members of Josephson owned the business until 1992 when Withers and his wife Denise purchased the store.
“I’m very touched by the people that thought of honoring Denise’s and my legacy in issuing the ornament,” Withers said.
When Withers decided to retire, he spent five years looking for someone who would take over the space and keep it a menswear store.
“It took us a lot longer than we thought it would to find a buyer to keep a men's store in Red Wing, but we did it and we feel much better than if we would have just had to just close up,” Withers said.
The store is now Heimie’s Haberdashery and continues to service the Red Wing area as a men's clothing store.
The shop underwent some construction before the re-opening of Heimie’s Haberdashery this year.
“Andrea Hanson’s investment in purchasing the building and the beautiful restoration she and her family put into it is amazing and should be thought of as a gift to Red Wing and the wonderful history of this community,” Withers said.
The honoring of the store's legacy with this memento touched Withers.
“One of my goals in life was to be able to give back to my hometown, the town that I have always been so proud of. This is the nicest honor that I have ever been given,” Withers said.
The ornament is a reminder to the community of the historic shop that was a piece of Red Wing for more than 100 years.
The ornaments are $25 and can be bought at Heimie’s Haberdashery, the former Josephson’s store or at Phileo Style. The proceeds go toward supporting the Holiday Stroll event.
