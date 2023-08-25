The iconic Hay Creek Campground and Saloon mural is a noticeable sight when passing by on Highway 58 right outside of Red Wing.
The wall was originally painted 30 years ago by a group of sign painters during a convention, led by Mike Meyer.
Meyer approached the owner at the time with some plans for the wall to replace some old faded advertisements.
“I initially talked to the owner at the time George O’Neill, about redoing the wall. At the time it was two faded Grain Belt ads,” Meyer said. “I did a drawing and I came back to him and proposed a design and he liked it.”
The original painting was done by about 100 sign painters at the time. It took about two days to complete the painted sign on the building.
“George asked me how much it would cost and I asked if we could hold a paint convention for about 100 sign painters,” Meyer said. “He agreed to that and we did that 30 years ago now.”
That painting ended up becoming a recognizable symbol for the business.
“George was putting that logo on hats and shirts and it was really a good thing for him and for me,” Meyer said.
Meyer lived in Mazeppa for most of his life, he moved to Iowa a few years ago but returns to the area often. The most recent time he was in town he stopped into Hay Creek Campground and Saloon and offered his services again, this time to a new owner.
“I stopped in last year and talked with the new owners and showed a picture of the group of painters from 30 years ago,” Meyer said. “I told them ‘Hey if you’d like this wall freshened up I’m the guy that organized it the first time.’”
The owners weren’t ready at the time Meyer stopped in last year. But the timing worked out this year as Hay Creek Campground has undergone some major improvements and expansions. The freshening up of the old symbol helped tie into that freshness.
The wall took about two days this time around, like the first time it was completed. Although Meyer didn’t have a group of 100 sign painters helping him.
Meyer did have the help of his son Caleb Meyer. Mike Meyer’s father passed the sign painting skills to him when he was young and he can now do the same for his son.
“My dad was a barber in Mazeppa for many years, but he was also a sign painter and I watched him do that and decided that it was something I also wanted to do,” Meyer said.
The process of painting the mural was very similar to the first time. The only big difference Meyer can think of is the type of paint that he used.
“I think everything is the same, the only difference is the paint I used 30 years ago was oil and the paint we used this time was acrylic latex because it lasts longer,” he said. “We also wanted to make the sign look vintage so we used some muted colors to portray the look we wanted.”
As Meyer reflects on the 30 years that have gone by he enjoys that his hands were the same that touched the mural the first time. He is passionate about what he does and being able to recreate this image resonates with him.
“For me, whenever I meet with a customer I tell them I’m passionate about what I do and I tell them, ‘It is your sign, but it is also my sign too’ and I want to be proud of the work,” he said. “As sign painters, it is our job to keep the history of things alive and it is important to take some time to think about the longevity of what we are creating.”
