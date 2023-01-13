The search for a new superintendent for Red Wing Public Schools has begun.
And school board members are quick to point out that they may end up hiring Frank Norton who has been filling the interim superintendent role since the school year started.
The search is in its early stages. One of the first tasks is talking with community members and learning what they want in a superintendent.
Board Chair Jim Bryant said the board is looking for comments and ideas from the community. There are a number of sessions set up to accomplish that in the coming weeks.
The School Board contracted with the Minnesota School Boards Association to guide and provide assistance throughout the process. The board met Jan. 3 to plan the search.
Two concepts are guiding the search – transparency and public input.
“Your input is important as we move forward in finding a new superintendent,” Bryant said. “The future is bright for Red Wing School District, as we have a number of great things going on.”
The recent passage of the funding referendum in November shows the public commitment to the quality of education in Red Wing.
Following community input and candidate interviews, the board intends to name the finalist on
March 14, approve a contract March 20 and have the superintendent start July 1.
Residents may engage in the search process now in a number of ways:
Taking a superintendent search survey available through Jan. 26 by clicking on the superintendent search information link at the top of the school district web page.
Attend a virtual question-and-answer session On Jan. 16.
Attend stakeholder meetings Jan. 17-19.
Survey
The confidential survey is available online and on paper in both English and Spanish.
People may complete the survey on the website. Paper copies are available at the district office, Community Education or any school building office. Return completed paper surveys to those locations by Jan. 26 and they will be included with the online survey results.
Minnesota School Boards Association will summarize and provide an overview of the responses
to the School Board, Bryant said.
Q & A session
To ensure the community has accurate information regarding search processes and expectations, the Minnesota School Boards Association will host a virtual question-and-answer session at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, The Zoom link will be posted that day at rwps.org, the district’s website..
People are invited to attend the live session; however, to accommodate busy schedules as well
as ensure transparency and access to search information:
People may submit questions in advance to “The Q&A with MSBA” by visiting the district website. Questions will be anonymous. Deadline is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Questions may be submitted during the session using the chat box.
The session will be recorded and made available on the district website for the remainder of the search.
“We hope you can join MSBA for this overview of the upcoming search process,” said Barb Dorn, the Minnesota School Board Association director of leadership development and executive search.
People may contact her at 507-508-5501 with any questions about the survey or the question and answer session.
Community input
Listening sessions with students, staff, community groups and stakeholders are planned Jan.
17-19. These small groups will provide feedback to complement the survey data and comments.
The session for the general public will run 5-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Twin Bluff Middle School.
Craig Morris will facilitate. Contact him at 612-834-0594 with any questions about the listening sessions.
“I want to thank everyone for taking time to attend the stakeholder meetings, contribute to the
Jan. 16 Q & A with MSBA and/or filling out the superintendent search survey,” Bryant said.
