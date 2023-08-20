The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving an automobile and motorcycle on Highway 63 on the evening of Aug. 19.
“It was determined that a 2004 Harley Davidson operated by Michael Cardell, 58, from Red Wing, had been traveling northbound on US Highway 63 when traffic began to slow in front of him. Cardell then entered the southbound lane and struck a 2015 Chevy Equinox operated by Jade Helsper, 35, from Red Wing. Helsper had a passenger in his vehicle identified as Alicia Doane, 34, from Red Wing,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
At approximately 5:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about the accident on Highway 63 near 830th Street in Trenton Township. The roadway was closed for about three hours while the scene was under investigation.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Cardell was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. Helsper was not injured during the accident, Doane was transported by the Red Wing Fire Department to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Red Wing Police Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Red Wing Fire Department.
“The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the traveling public for their patience while the scene was investigated, as well as the Pierce County Highway Department who responded to assist with traffic management by providing barricades and personnel during the incident,” the news release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.