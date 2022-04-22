Construction on Old West Main started April 18 and will continue throughout the summer with a projected end date of late August. The project is in Phase 2, the final phase of this project is to fix roads, ADA upgrades, underground construction and adding aesthetic elements.
City Engineer Jay Owens provided updates regarding the project. He said, “during Phase 2, there will be pretty heavy construction for the full duration, working on underground sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewers. Then finishing up with curb and gutter and final road finishes.”
The project was split into two phases to give the city a chance to receive grant money for the project. Last year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation awarded grant money for $831,308.07 for the project.
“We weren’t able to start the project until we knew for sure if we would be given the grant money, so we decided to wait on this part of the project, the grant money was given in June of last year, and that is just too late to start a project of this size,” Owens said.
The construction has started at Washington Street and will move its way toward Buchanan Street where the project will end. All businesses along Old West Main will remain open during construction, and the city encourages residents to continue visiting these businesses during construction.
Aside from the underground construction and roadways, there will be additions and upgrades to the ADA requirements. New lights and other aesthetic features will be added as well such as flower beds along the streets.
There are posted detours and designated parking areas for those who do continue to visit businesses on Old West Main during construction.
“There is parking down by the pedestrian bridge, and that is a great way for people to continue to visit businesses,” Owens said.
For project updates, there is a website and email list to stay up to date with the project and any major happenings or changes.
“Rhere are always updates being posted on the project and it is a good way for the community to stay informed on the project and when it will be finished,” Owens said.
The website for updates is clients.bolton-menk.com/oldwestmainrenewal/.
