There will be underground utility construction taking place at the entrance to ACE Hardware on Old West Main Street on Thursday, July 22. The work is to begin at 5:30 p.m. and is anticipated to be complete by midnight that evening. This water main connection is crucial and is scheduled to be done at these times to lower the inconvenience to businesses.
Anyone interested in receiving periodic email updates for the Old West Main Street project can sign up by visiting the project website.
Motorists are encouraged to stay alert and drive carefully through all work zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. Questions may be directed to City Engineer Ryan Illa at 651-260-5956.
