The road construction on Old West Main is nearing completion. The road is now open for through traffic, and the project is on track to be completed this year.
Project updates have been provided regularly from the city and the construction crews. The most recent update was one that many were happy to hear.
On Sept. 3, the city of Red Wing posted an announcement: “The city of Red Wing engineering crew headed down at 7 p.m. Friday to open Old West Main to through traffic just in time for the holiday weekend.”
The project is a culmination of two years of work to reimagine the Old West Main area. This year’s heavy road construction was part of Phase 2 in the project.
Added during Phase 2 were upgrades to ADA requirements and new aesthetic features such as flower beds and new light fixtures.
The construction has been an ongoing project for the entirety of the summer months. The closure on Old West Main took effect in April of this year. For several months the businesses stayed open during the closure.
“We want to thank the whole group of Old West Main businesses – they all were so great to work with through this two-year project,” City Engineer Jay Owens said.
More updates will be given on the website clients.bolton-menk.com/oldwestmainrenewal/.
On the update website there is a timeline of when each phase commenced. The planning process for the entire project started in 2018.
Available on the website are photos of renderings that depict what the finished project is set to look like. The pictures include what new signage may look like and what the parking and aesthetics will look like once fully completed.
