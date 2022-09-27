For months, businesses in the West End District of Red Wing have been making accommodations and looking toward the light at the end of the tunnel of the Old West Main Street construction.
The road closure began earlier this year and was the second phase of a large project to revitalize the area.
Over the weekend, the community and businesses along Old West Main celebrated the reopening.
On the sunny and breezy fall Sunday, people came to paint pumpkins, eat at Kelly’s and Bayside, ride on the historic trolley and participate in many more activities.
Autumn Fest was a first time event supported in collaboration by Downtown Main Street and the Port Authority's first time event grants.
“I just want to acknowledge the festival planners, Alison Youngs and her crew at S.W.A.T were very instrumental in making this day happen, the West End District members of course stepped up,” Director of Downtown Main Street Megan Tsui said.
The first time event grants were given to three recipients and this is the final event this year coming from the grant program.
Organizers of Autumn Fest are hoping to make this a recurring event, but this year they focused on celebrating the recently opened road and the final stretch of the project.
“I do really want to thank the businesses on this project because it was really a partnership,” City Engineer Jay Owens said during the celebration.
“When we needed to shut down a water main and have a business out for half a day they worked with us and did what they needed to do so we could get our stuff done and everyone was supportive,” he continued.
People came to celebrate the ribbon cutting and support the businesses that have suffered from the large project. City officials also thanked the businesses for their cooperation on this large project.
“This has been a two-year endeavor, and merchants have been through a lot, and I thank them so much for doing what they did, and hats off to the construction for working with them and making it as painless as possible,” Mayor Mike Wilson said during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“I’m very proud of the merchants down here and I’m proud of the citizens supporting them during this pretty trying time between COVID and construction and they weathered it well,” he continued.
The businesses are seeing an end to the project and are excited to bring people back through the West End seamlessly.
“It’s been a hard time for businesses down here on the West End, and I’m very proud of them for sticking through it for two seasons of construction and this opening of the pedestrian bridge and the new construction I think it’s going to be an amazing phase for the West End District,” Council President Becky Norton said.
For this event some of the businesses along Old West Main came together to organize an event to get some traffic on the West End again.
“I’m really excited to welcome you all back to the West End, the city engineers have been awesome to work with on this project. I cannot complain about how this was done, and it has been beautifully executed, ” owner of Salon With A Twist Alison Youngs said.
“We are so glad to see people out and about down here,” Youngs continued.
