Christ Church Old Frontenac's Senior Warden Katie Hardyman Morem announced the dedication ceremony of its new outdoor worship area will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m.
The dedication service of the new worship area, named Wakondiota Hillside Chapel at Christ Church Old Frontenac, will be presided over by Episcopal Bishop Craig Loya.
Everyone in the community is cordially invited. According to Morem, the original idea for the Wakondiota Hillside Chapel began over 30 years ago in the mind of Kerby Rigelman, a retired Frontenac contractor, who with his wife, Char, and family, have been active members for over 40 years.
He always loved the gently sloping wooded area adjacent to the church and thought "it would be the perfect place to someday celebrate our faith in the midst of nature.” His idea came to the forefront several years ago when the diocese restricted indoor worship in the historic church due to the COVID-19.
The church then moved outside to the adjacent parking lot to comply and still maintain its Sunday morning worship schedule.
“People really enjoyed the sunshine, fresh air and being surrounded by nature," he said. ”It was then that Mr. Rigelman brought his idea to the church's Bishop Committee for serious consideration. He volunteered to draw up the plans, develop a cost estimate and virtually oversee the entire project.”
The small but enthusiastic congregation loved the idea, which was submitted to and approved of by the diocese. The project began in 2021, with Rigelman performing the majority of the work.
Due to the generous support of members and others in the community, the project has been completed and has been hosting Sunday morning worship services for several months, weather permitting.
It can accommodate approximately 160 people, and has a handicapped accessible area.
The name, Wakondiota Hillside Chapel, combined the word Wakondiota, a Dakota Native American word meaning, “a sacred place created by the cutting of many trees,” (which is also the name of the adjacent park), its hillside location, and that it is a place of worship.
Morem added, “It is our sincere hope that this new venue will serve as a wonderful outdoor sacred space for the entire community to enjoy as a place to worship plus other community and celebratory events. Our little church has been serving the Frontenac area for over 150 years, and we are excited about our future with this new addition.”
