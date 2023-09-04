Officers from the Red Wing Police Department were joined by community members for a game of kickball last Monday.
Kickball with a Cop is the first of many community events planned by the department to continue building and strengthening relationships with the residents of Red Wing.
The department has created a committee to plan more community events in order to help build stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community.
“We have done events like this kind of spur of the moment in the past, but we are starting a new program. We have a committee of police officers that has been formed to plan more monthly events,” Office Erich Bettich said. “This is the first event of many to come.”
The event was well attended, eight officers participated and many community members showed up to play a friendly game of kickball with their local law enforcement.
“We had eight police officers, a RWPD reserve officer and five volunteers from Target that helped to sponsor the evening,” Bettich said.
The idea for a kickball game came from conversations about what events the department could host that were accessible and inclusive for all ages.
“It is accessible and it is more inclusive. It is something that can help break the ice and it is competitive which is fun for kids and for adults too, but it isn’t too physically demanding,” Bettich said.
The Red Wing Police Department has found that having more community events like this one is integral in getting to know the community and vice versa.
“We want to strengthen partnerships with the community members and with businesses. A part of this that gets overlooked is that many local businesses are joining in on this to sponsor events,” Bettich said. “Some businesses donate water or popsicles or treats like that, so it has also been about not only building relationships between citizens and police officers but also with local businesses.”
