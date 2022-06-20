Casey O’Reilly, the farmer that hosted this year’s Goodhue County Breakfast on the Farm, likes to start his day at 4:30 a.m. The day of the event was no different.
The annual Breakfast on the Farm aims to educate the local community about the positive impacts that the dairy industry has in Goodhue County. This year, the O’Reilly Organic Dairy farm hosted the community for the event.
This is this first year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that the event was able to happen in person. After two years of a drive-thru event the family was happy to be hosting back to normal.
“It was great to see people who actually wanted to come out and see what happens on a dairy farm first hand. We were amazed at how many people came out from all over,” Kim O’Reilly said.
During this event, people are encouraged to ask questions about the daily work that is done on the farm. Casey O’Reilly said, “I usually like to be out the door around 4:30 each morning to milk and get started on the tasks for the day.”
Kim O’Reilly works alongside Casey and their three sons in the operations of their organic dairy farm.
Casey and Kim O’Reilly both have lifelong experiences with owning and operating farms. They grew up on family-owned farms. They hoped to do the same for their sons and that is when they began their endeavor.
The farm started in December 2009 when Casey O’Reilly’s 76 cows “ran across the field” to their new facility.
“We have been very blessed with our three amazing sons, Carsyn, Cayden and Jackson. Together today we milk 100 cows in our double eight parlor,” they said.
The event drew a large crowd and many activities were planned for the day. Tours of the farm, a petting zoo and many more activities brought families out to learn about the organic dairy operation that the O’Reillys manage.
“It is a great experience for everyone, the kids too love to come and see the cows, and it was great for them to be really engaged and get out there and see what happens on a farm and where the milk comes from,” Kim O’Reilly said.
The event not only provides a fun experience for everyone and great food but also provides a learning encounter. The O’Reillys explained how everything works and what the day-to-day operations look like.
“Our milk is contracted through Organic Valley in La Farge, Wisconsin. They pick up our milk every other day and our cows are milked twice a day. Prior to each milking, the stalls are cleaned and the cows are fed,” Casey O’Reilly said.
They put an emphasis on making the cows comfortable throughout the process.
“The stalls are currently bedded with sand; however, soon mattresses will be added to the stalls for more cow comfort and to reduce the amount of sand applied to the fields,” Casey O’Reilly said.
The O’Reilly’s take pride in their work and were happy to share their daily lives with visitors for a day.
Kim O’Reilly said, “I just want to thank all the sponsors and volunteers and the community for their outpouring of support and for attending the event.”
