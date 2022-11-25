Visitors who step into the Goodhue County History Center during their current exhibit experience a blast from the past.
The exhibit is appropriately titled ‘The Nostalgia Awakens’ and features vintage Star Wars toys from 1978-1985.
The exhibit curator and owner Jarrod Roll has collected each of the pieces displayed for many years.
He began on the journey when he was a child, alongside his brother they owned the toys when they were younger. When Roll got older he decided to collect the remainder of the original toys.
“The Star Wars movies and toys were some of the best things from my childhood. Collecting the toys as an adult allowed me to revisit those wonderful feelings,” Roll said on his website.
The display features every unique action figure ever made, there are 100 of them. There are dozens of other action figures included in the playsets and vehicles throughout the exhibit.
There are five large creatures, 32 vehicles and 15 playsets all included in the collection.
“Audiences young and old recognize familiar faces, spaceships, and scenes from the beloved original trilogy,” the exhibit website states.
The exhibit being featured during this year’s Star Wars themed Holiday Stroll was a complete coincidence.
“I had heard through an email that the curator Jarrod Roll was taking this exhibit to different museums, and I thought it sounded really cool for around the holidays,” History Center Executive Director Robin Wippenling said. “It has been great to partner with Downtown Main Street once we found out we both would have a Star Wars theme.”
The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 2. For visitors who attend the exhibit before Dec. 29, they can enter their names in drawings for Lego Star Wars sets.
“Walmart and Runnings both gave donations so that we have three Star Wars lego sets and there is a grand prize. Visitors to the exhibit can put their name in the drawing,” Wippenling said.
The History Center has a $5 admission fee for adults, $2 for youth ages 13-18 and children under 12 are free. During the month of December they are accepting toys for the Toys for Tots program for free entry to the exhibit.
“If anybody comes to the exhibit and they bring a Toys for Tots they can get in for free. It will help in our community and will get people in during this time of the year, and it ties in with what we have here for vintage toys,” Wippenling said.
The exhibit has traveled to several museums across the region including the Minnesota Science Museum.
The Goodhue County History Center is excited to bring this to the Red Wing community. When planning for the holiday season, they decided this exhibit would be perfect for families and visitors.
“Every piece is original and 100% complete. No missing pieces, no reproductions. Toys just like you remember when you first got them as a kid,” The exhibit website states.
For more information about the collection visit starwarsexhibit.org. For more information about the history center visit goodhuecountyhistory.org.
This Friday the Goodhue County History Center will be open until 4 p.m. during the Holiday Stroll. They are open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
