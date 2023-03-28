A rare occurrence of the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, was seen above Red Wing last week.
It is uncommon for the Northern Lights to be seen as far south as Red Wing, but many cities across the state and into Wisconsin were able to see them late into the night on March 23.
Red Wing resident Paul Kampe set out to find them.
“I drove just west of the city along U.S. Highway 61 to take some pictures late Thursday night,” he said.
Vibrant colors dancing across the sky were visible across the metro area and in the Twin Cities, which is another rare occurrence, because of the heavy light pollution.
However, it isn’t entirely uncommon for Minnesotans to see the northern lights especially when visiting far up north near the Canadian border.
The sighting was caused by a severe geomagnetic storm which causes a disturbance in Earth’s magnetic field, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“If you have clear skies tonight, look for the aurora where it may be visible,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather tweeted at 11:34 p.m. on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.