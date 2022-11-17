Venture Netoworkers hosted the first Red Wing Area Non-Profit Expo this year at Red Wing Ignite.
Nov. 10, the networking group welcomed 25 Red Wing area nonprofits to set up a booth and inform the community about the work that they do.
The expo is a first for the group. They intend to continue the event in coming years to showcase the nonprofit community in Red Wing.
“We have had nonprofits at our meetings for the past year, and one Tuesday each month we offered a speaking opportunity to a nonprofit,” said Tom Feehan from Venture Networks. “We’ve been getting to know them and their needs and just in general felt there was an opportunity to give nonprofits a way to share amongst each other.”
The expo gave nonprofits that opportunity by giving them time to present and talk among themselves before inviting the public into the expo.
Nonprofits displayed tables with their products and shared information about their group’s objectives and areas of concern.
The public was invited into Red Wing Ignite for an hour and a half to learn about the nonprofits in Red Wing. Non-profit organizations that were in attendance included: Care Clinic, Habitat for Humanity, HOPE Coalition, Red Wing Arts, Chamber of Commerce, Unite Way, Workforce Development and the Red Wing YMCA.
The first year of the event was a success.
“We had 25 nonprofits and four speaking groups that spoke to the nonprofits that catered services to nonprofits. We filled the room and couldn't fit any more in, and it worked out perfectly,” Feehan said.
Venture Networkers is a group of business leaders based in Red Wing that meet weekly to share leads, business news and marketing ideas.
“We are a group of business professionals, and we are an organization that networks and shares our business resources,” Feehan said. “We meet on Tuesday mornings, and we are open to anyone that would like to join.”
To join Venture Networks people can visit their website at venturenetworkers.com.
