The Jay Mccleary award was created as a way for the city of Red Wing to honor those who are dedicated to sustainability in the community.
The Red Wing Sustainability Commission created the Jay McCleary Sustainability Award in 2021 as a way to promote sustainability in the community.
The award can be given to individuals, businesses or organizations that prioritize sustainability and practices that contribute to the vitality of Red Wing.
Jay McCleary was the first recipient of the award, he worked for the city for over 34 years and served on the Sustainability Commission.
“Jay (McCleary) was a champion for sustainability and played a pivotal role in having the city install solar electric arrays at the fire station, waste campus, Community Development building, City Hall and public works facilities,” the city website states. “Jay’s work in implementing Green Steps ‘best practices’ helped position Red Wing at the top level in the Green Steps city sustainability rating program.”
McCleary died in November 2021, and he was unable to receive the award in person. His wife, Nancy McCleary, was accepted the award on his behalf in early 2022.
The Sustainability Commission is looking for nominations for the 2023 winner of the award.
The commission reviews all nominations, they discuss the applications and then vote to determine who they would like to recognize.
They look for people in the community who have persistently shown leadership in implementing sustainable practices in Red Wing.
“We look to honor people, businesses, or organizations who are dedicated to advancing the betterment of our community in ways that make us more resilient for the future,” commission chair Kristen Bandurski said. “Sustainability is about balancing the needs of today and tomorrow in sync with nature.”
There is a form available on the city’s website at red-wing.org/1086/Jay-McCleary-Sustainability-Award.
A printable form is available on the website and can be mailed or dropped off at Red Wing City Hall, 315 West Fourth St.
The winner is announced during Earth Week in April.
The Sustainability Commission is looking for people to join them.
Bandurski said, “I invite people to join us, we have some open seats on the commission and welcome anyone who is interested in helping us advance our goal in 2023 and beyond.”
