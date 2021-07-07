Nominations from county residents are now being sought for the 2021 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award for Goodhue County. The award recognizes outstanding senior citizens who have contributed their time and talent to benefit their community after reaching the age of 65. They will be honored at the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 13.
Further information and nomination forms can be found at the Goodhue County Fair website. Nomination forms are due by July 23, 2021. Winners at the county level will move on to compete at the state level at the Minnesota State Fair.
