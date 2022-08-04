Red Wing community members and residents filled parks, cul-de-sacs and streets celebrating the annual Night to Unite.
This year several events were hosted across Red Wing. A total of 23 registered events took place in the evening, and neighbors played games and got to know each other.
Night to Unite is a way for neighborhoods to get to know their neighbors, their elected officials, department members and local law enforcement
On Tuesday night, law enforcement officers visited some of the “block parties” as a way for the community to get to know the local community.
Night to Unite, also known as National Night Out, has been an annual event in Red Wing since the late 1990s and started nationwide in 1984.
One of the many hosted parties was at South Park, members of the neighborhood brought yard games and food to share. There was live music by Red Wing musician Mike Malles.
Some events hosted scavenger hunts and other activities where prizes were given out.
The event is held annually on the first Tuesday in August, and the city plans to continue hosting the event in the future.
Their website says, “Thank you to everyone who joined Night to Unite 2022 on August 2. Watch for information about Night to Unite when it returns in 2023.”
