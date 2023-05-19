The bridge on Highway 63 over the Mississippi River will have some overnight closures next week.
The bridge into Red Wing will have lane closures overnight beginning the evening of May 22 while maintenance crews clean.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, “Work will take place from 8 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. During that work, sand, debris and other material that accumulated during winter are swept up before crews use fresh water in high pressure pumps to spray down the gutter lines and joints.”
Those driving overnight can expect some traffic delays during the lane closures.
“MnDOT’s three bridge maintenance crews in southeast Minnesota flush more than 400 bridges during this spring maintenance effort,” MnDOT said in a news release.
The crews for MnDOT will be doing the clean up work on the Mississippi River bridge and the adjacent bridges during the one night of work.
