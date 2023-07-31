He Mni Can/Barn Bluff Regional Park has undergone improvements and additions over the past few years.
At the recent Red Wing City Council meeting, the council voted to move forward with Phase 2 improvements by accepting a bid from Sunram Construction. The City Council voted 4-3 to approve the bid for phase 2 of the project.
“We opened bids in May for this project and we had about five bidders come in for this project and it was about double what our budget was. So over the last few months, we have made some revisions to phase 2 of this project,” Planning Manager Steve Kohn said.
“We worked to figure out why those bids came in so large over our estimate. One of the things we did by bidding it again later this year is extending the project period into next spring with the hopes some contractors might bid and keep their crews busy over the winter,” he continued.
After bidding out the project for a second time this month, numbers came in lower than the first round of bids.
The council was presented with various options and a recommendation to go with the lowest bid from Sunram Construction for the amount of $659,940.
“The way we bid this was there was a base bid and then there were alternates. Alternates one and two have to deal with electrical and lighting on the site and one of those has to be included with the base bid,” Kohn said. “One of those has to be included with the base bid, otherwise we don’t have a project because part of our grant funding was for lighting and security to the lime kiln.”
Staff recommended going with alternate two for this project bid.
“We are recommending tonight that you accept the base bid and one of the alternatives. If you do an alternate one, we can’t afford it right now with the existing budget. What we are proposing that you do is, Ron Seymour is currently working on an application for phase 3 which would be the welcome center and that would be a start date in 2025 … if we delay that application for a year we can dedicate money from the 2024 CIP for phase 2 to make up that gap,” Kohn said.
The goal of this phase in the project is to provide ADA accessibility on the trail to the lime kiln.
“Most of the park is not accessible except the plaza, and this would give folks an opportunity to get back and see the kiln, which is one of the last remaining ones in Minnesota,” Kohn said.
Questions about building, landscaping, cost and design came from the council.
“We aren’t taking anything away from the sacred nature of this land, is that correct?,” Council member Vicki Lambert said.
The city staff worked with archaeology teams and the state historic preservation office when designing the plans for improvements.
Council members Janie Farrar and Ron Goggin both brought up concerns about the overall cost and other needs that are priorities for them.
“I can’t support that, after sitting in on personnel and other needs for capital expenditures, I can’t support something that will increase in 2024 and increase for upgrades … fully support having a great historic visitor center, but financially I can’t support that,” Farrar said.
Goggin agreed with Farrar and expressed concern about spending money on new projects.
“We are going into budget sessions and we are being asked what services we want to cut. I don’t want to be building new things and cut services and amenities in existing parks and trails,” Goggin said.
