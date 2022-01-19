Molly Bradley, Red Wing student, joined the Youth Commission to understand what matters in the area.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Bradley about the commission, her favorite places and more.
When did you first join the commission?
I joined the youth commission during the pandemic. As you can imagine, it was pretty difficult for the first few months. Shifting to in person meetings did wonders for our commission, it made it much easier to discuss and connect to each other.
What is one particular topic or issue that you advocate for?
A lot of our efforts have been focused on the environment because we feel that it's an exigent matter that has a big effect on the younger demographic. I also have the chance to work with members from the Environmental Advocacy Club, and it's clear how much passion the youth have to slow climate change.
What do you like most about your job?
I love to see new parts of the community and hear what matters to each individual. I find that most of the time, the same things are important to each of us, but they manifest themselves in different issues. When the community comes together to resolve them, we 're given the opportunity to empathize with and appreciate each other.
What is your favorite restaurant?
My favorite restaurant in Red Wing would have to be Randy's. It feels like such a staple spot of the community. I go there before dances or if I just need a pick-me-up. They've also donated to the Youth Commission before with gift cards for our raffle winners, so I'm very grateful to them.
Where is your favorite place in the area?
I just love walking downtown and looking up to see how beautiful it is, with all of our flower baskets, murals, art pieces and the bluffs. Whenever I go downtown, it makes me so proud to be from Red Wing.
