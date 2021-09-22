Scott Doig joined the Red Wing Sustainability Commission in May 2020 to work on different city improvements projects. Doig said creating bike lanes is something he would love to see actually happen -- not just on planning documents.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Doig about his career, what he likes to do and more.
What inspired you to join?
Professionally I have been in the environmental field for over 20 years and thought I might be of some benefit to the commission. I think Red Wing definitely has done a great job on their sustainability issues, but also felt there was some room for improvement.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
To put it simply, improve the living environment/sustainability for the residents of this beautiful town.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
I'm focusing on the walkability/bike path issues in the city. Again the city has made a good start to these items, but I do feel there is room for improvement. I would like to see some of the pieces connected. For example, bike lanes are noted in numerous planning documents as a priority but currently there are zero miles with bike lanes.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
I would say I really enjoy working with the other members of the commission. Each member is able to tackle issues based on their interests and I think that through those varied interests we cover a wide range of items that are making Red Wing just a little bit more sustainable and a better place to live I hope.
What do you find difficult about your job?
My first year on the commission was entirely virtual due to the pandemic. This made it difficult to get comfortable working with the other members of the commission and I think hindered the process.
What do you do outside your job?
I'm an environmental scientist for the U.S. Department of Interior for a day job. Other than that I enjoy running, gardening and have children that keep me busy in any spare time I might have.
