Min MartinOakes joined the Red Wing Sustainability Commission in June 2020 to protect the environment and address climate change.
The Republican Eagle spoke with MartinOakes about her passions, the commission and more.
What inspired you to join?
I was inspired by the mission/vision statement of the Sustainability Commission which is: A sustainable community meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.
The mission and vision were a match with my personal beliefs, especially in the areas of the environment and inclusivity.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
I have been energized by the work I have been able to be a part of as well as the knowledge base and passion of my fellow commissioners. I was able to be part of the planning for the pollinator lawn demonstration project as well as the development of the Sustainable Red Wing Award. I believe that both of these projects help increase awareness for our citizens of the impacts of our actions on our community and the environment.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
I am passionate about and advocate strongly for anything that protects the environment and helps reduce climate change.
What is one thing you like most about being on the commission?
I love the people I get to work with on the Sustainability Commission and the topics we explore. I am constantly learning about how we can create a more sustainable community.
What do you do outside of the commission?
Outside of working on the Sustainability Commission, my “day job” is supervising countywide early intervention for children ages birth to 3 and their families for Goodhue County Education District. In addition to that, I serve on two community theater boards (Phoenix Theatre and Soapbox Players) and act and direct for both of those groups.
