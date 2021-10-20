Come one, come all. It’s showtime.
Susan Forsythe, Sheldon Theatre Board member, urges Red Wing residents and visitors to stop by during this season’s performances.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Forsythe about her passions, the board and more.
When did you join the Sheldon Board?
This winter during online meetings I was sworn in and began working on the board.
What inspired you to join?
I have been on stage and in audiences most of my life. Serving our Red Wing community by being on the Sheldon board seems like a natural way to put those experiences to good use. These present times are particularly exciting for the Sheldon because the world of entertainment has been challenged by the pandemic. Seeing the work our fine Sheldon staff has put in to keep the people of Red Wing’s theater viable and visible has been inspiring.
What is one issue that you advocate for?
The Sheldon Theatre is a world-class theater in a small vibrant river town admired by many and still waiting to be discovered by many others. Getting new people into the Sheldon to experience its warmth and splendor is my goal. How wonderful it would be if no person in Red Wing could say they haven’t set foot in the Sheldon, but rather all could say that they enjoy it regularly. How gratifying if those of us who live here would continue to hear, but with even greater frequency from visitors to our city of their love and respect for the Sheldon.
I’m a musician and a music teacher. I once asked a talented young student this question, “Of all the stages in the world, where would you most like to perform?” After some serious thought he exclaimed, “The Sheldon!” Recently I spoke with a theatrical performer from one of the riverboat cruises that come to our city. He was eager to share that he had performed at the Sheldon 10 years ago and loved the Sheldon and the people he interacted with when he was here. He was excited to be back in Red Wing because of that memorable experience.
What do you like most about this job?
I like reaching out to make connections which will involve people in the life of the Sheldon. We are a historic building, but also a vibrant and vital center to our city and its people. Coming to the Sheldon will enrich you and connect you with others in shared experiences.
What’s most difficult about this job?
It’s just getting people in the door. If you are reading this and haven’t been to the Sheldon, ever or lately, please decide right now to come to the Sheldon this season. There truly is something for everyone at Sheldon and I invite you to come join us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.