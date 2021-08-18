Art Kenyon joined the Sheldon Theatre Board in February 2018 to make the arts an available experience for all. He loves spending time with family and working on different projects for the community.
The Republican Eagle spoke with him about his passions, what he likes about the board and more.
What inspired you to join?
I have enjoyed the Sheldon Theatre for so many years and have seen how it has become such a valuable asset for our city. Having been involved in the creative process and the visual arts, I wanted to experience the performing arts up close and see how I might contribute to helping build this valuable venue for the city of Red Wing.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
Continue to present a first-class schedule of events that entertain and educate our citizens. To make the theater experience available to a wide range of people who may be having that experience for the first time. To encourage our youth to get involved and to introduce new attendees to the Sheldon Theatre.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
To increase the availability of the theater experience to a broad audience of viewers and to assure that anyone who has the desire and interest in the performing arts has an opportunity to participate at the Sheldon.
What is the one thing you like most about being on the board?
Experiencing the energy, dedication and collaborative interaction of Board members who feel so deeply about the current and future impact the Sheldon has on our community.
What do you find difficult about the position?
Of course this past year of the COVID pandemic was a very difficult time. However, we continued to work with artists, promoters and budget concerns to assure we were ready to reopen when the time was right. We have an amazing staff that has prevailed through extremely difficult times and we should be proud of them all.
What do you do outside of the board?
I continue to be involved in the arts through the Anderson Center, Red Wing Arts, Universal Music Center, public art projects and my own art studio at the Anderson Center. I believe a strong arts community benefits its citizens in so many important ways, such as increasing personal enjoyment, building economic development and creating an amazing quality of life for us all.
