Getting people into affordable housing. That is one of Roseanne Grosso’s top priorities while she serves her second term on the Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Grosso about her time on the authority, what she advocates for and more.
What inspired you to join?
I would like people to become aware that the mission of the HRA is more than Jordan Tower I and Jordan Tower II. There are several other programs that the HRA provides using vouchers to assist people in acquiring the type of housing they need. These include vouchers for them to move to another community, for the homeless, for temporary transitional housing and the women’s shelter.
With our good and well trained staff, and with cooperation from often underfunded entities like Goodhue County Health & Human Services, nonprofit agencies and others, the needs are met, but more trained people and dollars would help.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
There is never just one issue to advocate for as there are so many different needs, not only in housing, but that remains the top priority. We are also tasked with community redevelopment and can partner on projects with the Port Authority or city projects that assist city residents.
The agency utilizes $100,000 per year from tax levy dollars for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. It is used for new unit construction or for First Time Homebuyers Assistance Loans to help them into their first house.
We also work with Habitat for Humanity and assist elderly in a home in disrepair, such as reroofing a house or other minor rehab issues.
What is the one thing you like most about being on the authority?
The current board is one of the best I have served on over the last 30 years of participation in civic affairs, from the City Council to four years on the County Board and other civic boards. They are knowledgeable with varied experience in many fields. They take their duties seriously as they learn about the HRA.
I like knowing what is happening in the community. And the spirit and willingness of most people to work together for a common cause. Staying connected, even by Zoom during 2020 we were working with staff doing what was necessary.
What do you find difficult about your job?
The massive amount of information distributed before a meeting with what feels like hundreds of acronyms used in government business. The vast amount of rules and regulatory hoops jumped through for government entities is exhausting along with constant changes.
