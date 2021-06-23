Kim Beise has worked on the Red Wing City Council for almost six years and aims to raise awareness about local homelessness. He said that it has been great working with the other Council members to make Red Wing a better place to live, work, play and raise a family.
We spoke with him about what he hopes to accomplish for the community, what he does in his free time and more.
What inspired you to work on the council?
I always thought that when I retired I would have the time to serve in our city, But the opportunity came before I retired and my family has supported my decision.
What do you hope to accomplish for the Red Wing community?
Improve the homeless problem and affordable housing in our community. Also to help businesses.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
Homelessness. People don't realize fully what it is. It's more than the person sleeping in their car or pushing a cart along the street. There are families that are living in motels or are one paycheck from being out of the home they are in.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
Talking to citizens and working with the Council and staff to help them.
What do you find difficult about your job?
Not being able to resolve some situations the way people would want them to.
What do you do outside of your job?
I run a 3rd generation family business.
