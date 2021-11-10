Dean Hove -- Red Wing City Council member -- envisions a safe, healthy and peaceful future community where everyone is heard.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Hove about his goals, the council and more.
What is your history serving on the Red Wing City Council?
I came into office with a focus on city finances and the need for inclusion. Government needs to be affordable and work for everyone.
In my first term, I worked with residents from different educational backgrounds, family dynamics and cultural traditions to save our riverfront from development. We were stronger because of our differences. We had a shared purpose and were working toward the same goal. It was a huge win, and a minor miracle, since the City Council was in favor of allowing development before I took office.
That experience taught me the value of partnering with residents to get things done. Winning the fight to save our riverfront was the beginning of a new era of open, responsive and effective local government.
What inspired you to work on the council?
As a local business owner, I knew the decisions made at Red Wing City Hall have a real impact on people’s ability to buy a house, raise their children or stay in a cherished lifelong home. I was often encouraged to run by my neighbors and my customers.
I see my role as someone who listens and turns citizen ideas into reality. Our second fire station is saving lives. The idea came from residents. The riverfront plan that includes the new pedestrian bridge also came entirely from citizens. The City Council’s job was to find a way to pay for it without raising taxes. We did.
What do you hope to accomplish for the Red Wing community?
I envision a safe, healthy and peaceful future, with a robust economy that includes good paying jobs and affordable housing. I want every resident to feel they are part of the community. The partnerships the City Council is building with residents, current business owners and those seeking to invest here, are bringing us ever closer to that goal.
Implementation of the riverfront plan will be this generation’s legacy. It is a lasting gift to all those who will come after us. It will enhance the quality of life for residents, attract new investment and increase our attractiveness as a tourist destination.
What is one particular topic or issue that you advocate for?
I have three. Low taxes, wise spending and strong public safety. Long-range financial planning has been the secret to our success with them all. Before I came into office, the percent of the levy paid by Xcel had slipped from 70% to as low as 34%. Today, Xcel again pays over 50% of our tax bill. We are already planning for the revenue reduction that will come with the shutting down of the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
The most rewarding part of public service is helping people solve their individual problems. Over the years, I have received many handwritten thank you letters, along with emails and phone calls. I have never received more heartfelt community support than during the last few months. It makes it all worth it.
What do you find difficult about your job?
The new age of misinformation. It is more important than ever to have elected representatives we can trust. Social media sometimes spreads misleading information, and sometimes complete fiction. Citizens often do not know what to believe.
We are a caring community, with shared values of respect, fairness and responsibility to unite us. These are our best defense against misinformation and our greatest tools to build a bright future.
My goal is to stay connected, facilitate open communication and encourage feedback. I want everyone to know they are valued and their opinions are important. Citizen input makes decisions easier. Every choice I make requires a “yes” answer to the question: Will this make life better for Red Wing families?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.