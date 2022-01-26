Sue Guerber’s goal while working on the Planning Advisory Commission is to keep Red Wing residents informed.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Guerber about the commission, her hobbies and more.
What inspired you to join the commission?
Upon retirement I finally had free time and a desire to give back to my community.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
To give the issues before the APC a fair and unbiased review.
What do you advocate for?
I advocate to inform the community on issues/topics that are coming before the APC that involve the community as a whole. A good example of this is backyard chickens and bees.
These issues/topics potentially could have a direct impact on every Red Wing resident, whether now or in the future.
I want residents to be informed, so they have the opportunity to voice their opinion to decision makers, prior to a decision by the Red Wing City Council.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
The people I have met.
What do you find difficult about your job?
Controversial topics.
After listening to impassioned residents speak at a public hearing, realizing topics and issues are very personal and knowing no matter what you do you are going to disappoint someone.
It’s not about the person, it’s about the topic before us.
What do you do outside the commission?
Enjoy family, friends, boating on the Mighty Miss and traveling with my husband, John.
