As a member of the Pierce County Board of Supervisors, Paula Lugar’s top priority is the expansion of broadband to better serve community members.
“[I support] the use of ARPA funds to expand broadband in the areas of Pierce County that qualify as broadband deserts,” Lugar said. “They are either underserved or lack service. The ARPA funds are a once in a lifetime opportunity to build out infrastructure that is not economically feasible unless companies get funding beyond what the customers will pay. Broadband supports all aspects of quality of life in Pierce County including tele-health, education, work and business.”
Lugar joined the board in 2018 when she thought it was time to engage in local government after retirement.
“I believe strongly in democracy, which is to say my job is to represent my constituents as I help manage the business of the county,” she said. “I like being of service to my county and my constituents.”
During board meetings, Lugar’s goal is to provide efficient services in a cost-effective manner in order to support residents. She did admit, however, that COVID-19 has made it difficult to accomplish this goal and others.
“We seem to have lost the ability to have civil conversations and to listen to each other in order to creatively solve problems,” Lugar said. “I am willing to listen to all opinions and to engage with curiosity to explore the details that led the person to his or her position. Understanding the ‘how’ helps me find the common ground in the various opinions.”
When Lugar isn’t engaging in board discussions, she tries to stay active by hiking, reading and volunteering at Spring Valley Seniors.
